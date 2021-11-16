Over 10 million people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Assam

-
The number of persons fully vaccinated against COVID-19 crossed the one-crore mark in Assam on Tuesday, even as the state reported 247 new infections during the day taking the total caseload to 6,14,413, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.
Four fatalities were reported during the day, one down from Monday, with the coronavirus death toll in the state reaching 6,056.
While Nagaon district reported three COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Sivasagar recorded one.
The death rate in the state is 0.99 per cent, while the number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other illnesses remained at 1,347.
The state crossed the milestone of 1 crore people being administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the day with 1,00,82,523 persons getting both the jabs till late evening on Tuesday.
The total number of vaccines administered in the state so far has reached 3,06,56,245, with 2,05,73,722 receiving their first dose, the bulletin said.
Altogether 2,52,299 doses of the vaccines were given during the day, up from 2,41,504 shots on Monday.
The number of new cases at 247 was marginally less than 253 on Monday, with 41,268 tests conducted during the day. The day's positivity rate was 0.60 per cent.
Among the fresh infections, 119 were from the Kamrup Metropolitan district, 18 from Barpeta, and 11 each from Lakhimpur and Sonitpur districts.
So far, 2,52,85,591 samples have been tested for detecting COVID-19 in Assam.
As many as 171 cured patients were discharged from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 6,05,131.
Currently, there are 1,879 active coronavirus cases in the state.
