Over 19.1 mn Covid vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

More than 1.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, Union Territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Over 39.46 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through all sources and 12,00,000 more doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption, including the wastage, is 37,55,38,390 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Tuesday.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the central government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and Union Territories, the ministry said.

