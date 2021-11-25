Over 227.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday said that more than 22.72 crore balance and unutilized Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories as of November 25.

The Ministry also informed that around 132 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far.

"More than 132 crores (1,32,33,15,050) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," reads the official release.

As per the Ministry, the nationwide COVID 19 started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 commenced on 21st June 2021.

The drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

