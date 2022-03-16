Over 260,000 doses of 'Corbevax' administered to children aged 12-14 yrs

Over 2.6 Lakh aged 12 to 14 years received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine 'Corbevax' on the first day of the inoculation drive for this age group on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.

The vaccination against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years started on Wednesday as the country observed National Vaccination Day, with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, two doses of which are to be administered 28 days apart.

As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

More than 2.15 crore (2,15,44,283) precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 180.69 crore ( (1,80,69,92,584) so far, according to the ministry data.

The Centre has asked states to organise dedicated Covid vaccination sessions through earmarked centres and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of in the 12-14 age group.

All people aged 60 and above have been made eligible for the precaution dose to Covid vaccine. The prioritisation and sequencing of the dose would be based on the completion of nine months to 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with the healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)