Kerala reports 966 new Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths in 24 hours

Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Wednesday again dropped below 1,000 after crossing that mark a day ago. The State recorded 966 fresh infections which raised the total to 65,24,066 till date.
The southern State reported 885, 809 and 1,193 cases on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday respectively.
Today, there were 50 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 67,008 so far, according to an official press release.
Of the deaths, five were reported in the last 24 hours, seven occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 38 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.
With 1,444 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the recoveries reached 64,48,699 and the active cases reached 7,536 until now, the release said.
As many as 25,946 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 200 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram (130), the release said.
Of the new cases, four were health workers as many from outside the State and 916 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 42, the release said.
There are currently 22,834 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 22,053 are in home or institutional quarantine and 781 in hospitals, the release said.
