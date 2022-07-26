Peru faces 'community transmission' of monkeypox: Top health official

-
Peru is experiencing "community transmission" of the monkeypox virus, with 203 cases detected so far, Head of the National Health Institute, Victor Suarez said.
Most of the infections are concentrated in Lima and its neighbouring province of Callao, Suarez added on Monday during an interview with a private radio station.
The nation has set up specialised sites to identify cases and a laboratory where test results are available within 24 hours, he said.
Health Minister Jorge Lopez told the media that most of those infected are men, aged between 32 and 37 years, and all of them are in stable condition, Xinhua news agency reported.
He added that Peru is heeding the international alert issued by the World Health Organisation, which reported more than 16,000 monkeypox cases in 75 countries on Saturday, and is evaluating the acquisition of vaccines against the disease.
