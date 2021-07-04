Petrol price hiked by 35 paise, nears Rs 100 per litre in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Petrol prices hiked again; here are the fuel prices in your city today
Petrol hits all-time high of Rs 86.05 in Delhi, touches Rs 92.62 in Mumbai
Petrol rate cut by 22 paise, diesel by 23 paise as global oil prices soften
At Rs 105.52 a litre, faraway depots make Sri Ganganagar's petrol costliest
Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise for second consecutive day
-
Fuel prices continued an upward march on Sunday and the petrol was priced at Rs 99.51 per litre in the national capital.
In Delhi, the price of the fuel increased by 35 paise. Oil marketing companies raised fuel prices on Sunday after keeping them unchanged for a day.
The price of diesel in Delhi also increased to Rs 89.36 from the Saturday price of Rs 89.18 per litre.
In the other key cities too petrol prices continued to climb to new highs. In Mumbai, it was priced at Rs 105.58 per litre, while in Chennai also it has surpassed the Rs 100-mark and is currently at Rs 100.44 a litre.
Price of petrol in Kolkata is also inching closer to the three-figure mark and on Sunday it was sold for Rs 99.45 a litre.
In tandem with petrol prices, diesel prices also were raised on Sunday. Price of diesel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was Rs 96.91, Rs 93.91 and Rs 92.27 per litre, respectively.
Officials in oil companies attribute the consistent increase in fuel prices to development in the global oil markets where both product and crude price have been firming up for the past couple of months on demand rise amidst the slowing of pandemic. However, a closer look at the fuel retail prices in India gives a picture that it is the high level of taxes that is keeping fuel rates higher even in times when global oil prices are firm.
Global crude oil price is now hovering around $75 a barrel. It was over $80 a barrel in October 2018 but even then, the petrol prices hovered around Rs 80 a litre across the county. So, even with lower oil prices now, petrol prices have hit a century and crossed it by a wider margin now in several parts of the country.
The only way retail prices could be brought down in this period is by way of tax cuts by both the Centre and States, suggests experts as crude oil prices are seen rising from here on.
Fuel prices are already touching new highs every other day.
With global crude prices also rising on a pick up demand and depleting inventories of world's largest fuel guzzler -- the US, retail prices of fuel in India are expected to firm up further in coming days. The benchmark Brent crude reached a multi-year high-level of over $75 on ICE or Intercontinental Exchange.
--IANS
rrb/sn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU