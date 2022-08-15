PM credits disciplined life, commitment towards duties as key to success

Be it people or police, every citizen is bound by duties, Prime Minister said on Monday asserting that desired results can be achieved ahead of schedule if everyone fulfils their responsibility.

In his address, he said there was a need to pay attention to duties. He also described duties of citizens as one of the "Panch Pran" (five resolves) needed to fulfil the freedom fighters' dreams for the country by 100 years of India's independence in 2047.

He credited disciplined life and commitment towards duties as the key to success of various countries and individuals.

"It is the responsibility of the government to try and provide 24-hour electricity. But it is the duty of the citizens to conserve as much electricity as they can," Modi said.

He also said while it is the duty of the government to ensure water reaches every field, 'per drop more crop' should be the effort.

"Chemical-free farming, organic farming is our duty," the prime minister said.

Modi asserted that be it police or people, ruler or administrator, nobody remains untouched from citizen duties.

"If everyone fulfils citizen duties, I am confident, desired results can be achieved ahead of time," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)