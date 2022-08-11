JUST IN
Rakesh Tikait warns of another farmer agitation, questions Agnipath scheme
Isro successfully tests Gaganyaan Low Altitude Escape Motor from Andhra
Centre to launch digital locker facility in flood-prone Kerala villages
Isaac urges ED to recall summons on KIIFB transactions; not to join probe
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Goa govt to felicitate freedom fighters today
7.3% of Indians owned digital currency in 2021, 7th highest in world: UN
Bengal CID raids arrested Jharkhand MLA's house, seizes Rs 5 lakh in cash
Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: 2 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers injured
Additional protocol to Universal Postal Union constitution ratified
India's annual green finance just one-fourth of its needs, finds study
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
China puts on hold proposal by US, India to blacklist JEM chief's brother
Trains Cancelled Today, 11 Aug: Indian Railways cancels 149 trains
Business Standard

PM Modi extends greetings to everyone on occasion of Raksha Bandhan

"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi tweeted

Topics
Narendra Modi | rakshabandhan

ANI  General News 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday.

"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion.

"Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan," Shah tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Rakhi is a symbol of the sacred relationship of brother and sister while adding that Raksha Bandhan communicates zeal and enthusiasm in life along with mutual brotherhood.

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, a large number of women of the state tied rakhi to the Chief Minister at his residence and Chief Sevak Sadan auditorium and wished him a long life.

"The festival of Rakhi is a symbol of the sacred relationship of brother and sister. The festival communicates zeal and enthusiasm in life along with mutual brotherhood. Festivals are our identity. Festivals play an important role in maintaining the ancient culture," he said.

Raksha Bandhan is that time of the year when brothers and sisters come together to celebrate their special bond. As per rituals, sisters tie a sacred thread on brothers' wrists and in return brothers shower them with presents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 10:42 IST

`
.