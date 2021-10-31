PM Modi meets Singapore counterpart, discusses climate change, Covid

-
ALSO READ
UN chief urges 'rapid' emission cuts to curb climate change
Centre forms expert committee for sustainable climate finance
EAM S Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Dushanbe
Global average temp rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius in next 20 years: UN report
'Code red': United Nations scientists warn of worsening global warming
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed global efforts to combat climate change and the forthcoming COP26 at a bilateral meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit at Rome on Saturday.
The two leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic through expedited vaccination efforts and ensuring supply of critical medicines, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.
In this context, PM Modi appreciated Singapore's outreach to provide Covid assistance to India during the second wave. Prime Minister Lee congratulated the Indian Prime Minister for the rapid vaccination drive in India, the release said.
They also discussed ways to enhance people to people ties, including early normalisation of movement between both countries.
This was their first in-person meeting in the post-pandemic period.
--IANS
niv/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU