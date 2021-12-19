PM Modi offers floral tributes to martyrs on Goa Liberation Day

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered floral tributes at Martyrs' Memorial here on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day.
Modi, who reached here this afternoon to participate in the celebrations marking 60 years of the coastal state's liberation from Portuguese rule, later witnessed a fly past and sail parade at Miramar.
Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year to mark the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961.
