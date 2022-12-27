PM Modi's brother, family injured in road accident near Mysuru: Police

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near here, police said on Tuesday.
According to sources, other than the driver, Prahlad, his son, daughter-in-law and a child were in the car.
They are said to have suffered some injuries and have been shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment.
As per the police, the injuries are said to be "minor" in nature.
The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, is said to have hit the road divider.
Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has visited the spot and the hospital, sources said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 16:51 IST
