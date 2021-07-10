PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting on July 14: Reports

Prime Minister is scheduled to chair a meeting with the on Wednesday (July 14), said sources.

This will be PM Modi's second meeting with the after the Union Cabinet reshuffle on July 7.

A day after the expansion of the Union Cabinet, the Prime Minister had back-to-back meetings with the union cabinet and on Thursday.

In the meeting on Thursday, sources said that Prime Minister had cautioned Ministers against any complacency in the fight against COVID-19, saying that over the past few days there have been pictures and videos of crowded places and people roaming about without masks or social distancing and "it should instil a sense of fear in us".

The sources said the Prime Minister noted that people not following COVID-19 protocols was not a "pleasant sight".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)