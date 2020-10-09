PM Modi to launch physical distribution of property cards on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi greets Indian Air Force on its foundation day
US places India on priority watch list for intellectual property protection
Handloom Day: PM asks people to be vocal for efforts of local artisans
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meeting with chief ministers
PM to interact with street vendor beneficiaries of govt scheme in MP
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the physical distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' (ownership) scheme on October 11 via videoconferencing, his office said on Friday, describing it as "a historic move set to transform rural India".
The move will pave the way for villagers to use property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the launch will enable around one lakh property holders to download their property cards through an SMS link sent on their mobile phones, and this would be followed by the physical distribution of property cards by the respective state governments.
These beneficiaries are from 763 villages across six states, including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.
The beneficiaries from all these states except Maharashtra will receive the physical copies of their property cards within a day, the statement said.
Maharashtra has a system of recovering a nominal cost of property cards so it will take a month's time.
This is the first time that such a large-scale exercise involving the most modern means of technology is being carried out to benefit millions of rural property owners, the PMO said in a statement.
The prime minister will also be interacting with some of the beneficiaries during the event.
'SVAMITVA' is a Ministry of Panchayati Raj scheme which was launched by Modi on the National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24.
The scheme aims to provide the 'record of rights' to village household owners in rural areas and issue property cards.
It is being implemented across the country in a phased manner over a period of four years (2020-2024) and would eventually cover around 6.62 lakh villages, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU