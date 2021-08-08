PM Modi to launch Ujjwala 2.0 on August 10 in UP, will hand LPG connections

-
ALSO READ
28 states/UTs start lifting grains for free distribution under PMGKAY
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Jagan writes to PM Modi, seeks infrastructure development in PMAY colonies
Govt approves construction of 361,000 houses under PMAY-U scheme
Next leg of Ujjwala to kick off in May; Centre to focus on affordability
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana - PMUY) by handing over LPG connections at Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh on August 10.
During the event, to be held via video conferencing, the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme and will also address the nation, a government statement said on Sunday.
Describing the journey from Ujjwala 1.0 to Ujjwala 2.0, the release said, during Ujjwala 1.0 launched in 2016, the target was set to provide LPG connections to five crore women members of BPL households. Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories: SC/ST, PMAY, AAY, Most backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, Islands. Also, the target was revised to eight crore LPG connections.
"This target was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of the target date," the statement added.
In the Union budget for FY 21-22, provision for an additional one crore LPG connection under the PMUY scheme was announced. These one crore additional PMUY connections (under Ujjwala 2.0) aim to provide deposit-free LPG connections to those low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY.
"Along with a deposit free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide first refill and hotplate free of cost to the beneficiaries. Also, the enrollment procedure will require minimum paperwork. Ujjwala 2.0 will help achieve the Prime Minister's vision of universal access to LPG," the release claimed.
--IANS
niv/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU