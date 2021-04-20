Why not same passion to win war against Covid as for polls: Sibal to PM

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader on Tuesday asked why he was not showing the same passion to win the war against as shown to win elections.

With the country reeling under a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congress has questioned Prime Minister Modi for addressing poll rallies in West Bengal while "ignoring his responsibilities" at the Centre.

"Modiji, you use all your : might, muscle power, lung power, resources to win elections. Why not the same passion to win the war against for: our people?" Sibal said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the former Union minister said, "As people die of the pandemic, A citizen to Modiji: Rallies are fine, victories divine, but the battles you are fighting are really not mine!"



Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the BJP on Monday said it has decided against holding any big rally or public meeting, including by Prime Minister Modi and other party leaders, in the ongoing West Bengal assembly poll campaign.

