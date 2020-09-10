Red alert issued in parts of Karnataka for September 11, says IMD

A red alert has been issued in parts of by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for September 11, CS Patil, Director of the IMD, Bengaluru said on Wednesday.

"Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places with very heavy rainfall at isolated places; red alert announced on Sept 11. Coastal is very likely to receive widespread rainfall from September 9 to 13," Patil said.

He further announced an orange alert on September 10 and 12 and a yellow alert for September 9 and 13 for Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada which are very likely to receive "isolated heavy to very heavy rain".

"North interior is also likely to receive fairly widespread rain on September 9 and widespread rain from September 10 to 13," Patil said.

He added, "Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Raichur are very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall for which a yellow alert has been announced from September 10 to 13. South Interior Karnataka is also very likely to experience widespread rainfall from September 9 to 13."

Meanwhile, parts of the state's capital witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the area. Visuals from the Rajajinagar area showed vehicles struggling to drive past the area.

