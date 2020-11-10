PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate complex of ITAT's Cuttack bench tomorrow

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a state-of-the-art office-cum-residential complex of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Odisha's Cuttack on November 11, an official statement said on Tuesday.
According to the Ministry of Law and Justice, the inaugural function will be virtually attended by Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Dharmendra Pradhan, and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chief Justice and Judges of Orissa High Court, ITAT President Justice PP Bhatt, Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman PC Modi and other officials.
Briefing the media regarding the inauguration, Justice Bhatt said that the ITAT Cuttack has been functioning from rented premises since 1970 for almost 50 years and has jurisdiction for appeals arising from the State of Odisha.
"So, the inauguration of this complex will help Cuttack bench of ITAT in imparting justice to the needy. With the e-court facility provided in the new building with good connectivity facility, the Cuttack bench will be able to hear and dispose of even the appeals pending with other benches in the Kolkata Zone which are presently non-functional such as Ranchi, Patna and Guwahati," Justice Bhatt said.
The Cuttack Bench of the ITAT was created and started functioning from May 23, 1970. The jurisdiction of Cuttack Bench extends to the whole of Odisha. The newly-built office-cum-residential complex of ITAT, Cuttack is spread over an area of 1.60 acres of land allotted by the Odisha government free of cost in the year 2015.
The total built-up area of the office complex is 1,938 sq meters, over three floors including, inter alia, the spacious court room, ultra-modern record room, well-equipped chambers for the Members of the Bench, library room, well-equipped modern conference hall, with sufficient space for the litigants, bar room for lawyers, chartered accountants, etc.
On this occasion, an e-Coffee Table Book on ITAT along with an e-Book on 'Reforms in Direct Taxes since 2014', will also be released.
While mentioning the performance of ITAT during the COVID-19 pandemic, ITAT President said that The ITAT has set up virtual court at all the benches across the country.
"ITAT has been effectively using these facilities to conduct 'virtual hearings' during the lockdown period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this period, ITAT has disposed of 7,251 cases as against 3,778 cases filed. He told that ITAT is making extensive use of technology to make justice more accessible to people," Justice Bhatt said.
"A new e-filing portal is ready which shall facilitate e-filing of appeals, documents and other applications by the litigants. Physical notice boards are being replaced by digital screens displaying the constitution of benches, cause lists and other information. E-office workplace solutions are being implemented. With the e-court facility provided in the new building with good connectivity facility, the Cuttack bench will be able to hear and dispose of even the appeals pending with other benches in the Kolkata Zone which are presently non-functional such as Ranchi, Patna and Guwahati," he added.
