JUST IN
Ethanol unit to come up in Mysugar factory next year: Karnataka CM Bommai
Chhattisgarh gives govt employees option to choose between OPS, NPS
10 women gas tragedy survivors go on hunger strike in Madhya Pradesh
Top Headlines: SBI, LIC set to see new faces, worst yr for rupee since 2013
GKPD disapproves J-K LG's 'false equivalence' statement on Kashmiri Pandits
World recognises India as military power to be reckoned with: Rajnath Singh
News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to be Oppn's PM face in 2024 polls, says Kamal Nath
India's presidencies in SCO, G20 to strengthen world stability: Putin
PM Modi virtually flags off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat express
CAQM invokes Stage III of GRAP as air pollution in Delhi-NCR rises
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Ethanol unit to come up in Mysugar factory next year: Karnataka CM Bommai
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM pays tributes to Pele, says he will keep inspiring coming generations

Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Brazilian football legend Pele who passed away at the age of 82 and said his outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring coming generations

Topics
Narendra Modi | Pele | football

ANI  Football 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, in Goa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Brazilian football legend Pele who passed away at the age of 82 and said his outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, famously known as Pele, passed away on December 29 in Sao Paulo, Brazil after losing a long battle against cancer that had spread to several organs in his body.

The only men's football player to have won three FIFA World Cup titles (1958, 1962 and 1970), the Brazilian was one of the most prominent sporting figures of the 20th century. His talent turned the Brazilian Selecao and its yellow shirt into global brands.

PM Modi said that Pele's passing away has left an irreplaceable void in the world of sports.

"The passing away of Pele leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations. Condolences to his family and fans. RIP," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The 'Eternal King', as Pele was popularly known, had a colon tumour removed last year. He was voted player of the century in a poll of Ballon d'Or winners in 1999 and was named among the 100 most influential people of the 20th century by Time magazine.

At the FIFA World Cup, Pele scored 12 goals in 14 matches across four editions, the second most by any Brazilian after Ronaldo.

Pele is widely regarded as the game's most gifted player. With 77 goals in 92 games, he is the top goal scorer for Brazil.

Pele is the most successful top-division scorer in the sport with 541 goals in 560 games. He totalled 1,283 goals in 1,363 games including the friendlies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 10:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU