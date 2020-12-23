PM to launch SEHAT, health insurance scheme for Jammu-Kashmir on Dec 26

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PMJAY - SEHAT scheme on December 26 for Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, SEHAT scheme stands for Social, Endeavour for Health and Telemedicine, a health insurance scheme for the Union Territory. The department termed it a "historical moment" for the erstwhile state.
"Historic moment for J & K. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is going to launch #SEHAT - "Social Endeavour for Health and Telemedicine " Health Insurance scheme for the entire J & K on December 26, 2020," the department wrote on Twitter.
The Office of Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, said that all inhabitants of the Union Territory will receive free cashless health cover up to Rs 5 lakhs.
"Historic moment for J & K. Hon'ble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi will launch PMJAY- SEHAT scheme on 26th December 2020. All the inhabitants of J & K to get free cashless health cover upto 5 lakhs," the Office of J-K Lt Governor tweeted.
