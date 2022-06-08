PM to lead Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru; CM Bommai reviews preparation

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai claims his visit to Delhi successful
Karnataka CM Bommai meets Amit Shah, raises hope of cabinet changes
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls Hubballi violence a 'big conspiracy'
Bommai meets Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru on June 21. He would perform Yoga at the Mysuru Palace premises as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where as many as 15,000 Yoga enthusiasts are scheduled to join the Prime Minister.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reviewed the preparations for the mega event on Tuesday. He instructed the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) to finalise the participants by June 13.
He also asked the DC to ensure that the selection comprises people from all sections of the society as instructed by the Prime Minister's office.
The Chief Minister wanted the officials to make arrangements for transport, snacks, drinking water and other facilities for the participants in "perfect" coordination with the Union government.
"Extend all the cooperation to the Union AYUSH Ministry, which is keen to organise an exhibition on Yoga on the occasion," Bommai instructed.
The state government has constituted 14 committees including a Core Committee headed by the District in-charge minister for smooth and successful conduct of the event.
Bommai also told officials of the Police department to ensure foolproof security during the Prime Minister's visit.
The International Yoga Day celebrations are being held in a big way at 75 prominent Heritage spots of the country.
In Karnataka it has been organised at Mysuru, Halebeedu, Hampi, Pattadakal and Vijayapura (Golgumbaz).
Prime Minister Modi would inaugurate the event in Mysuru, while Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje would participate in the event at Halebeedu.
Union Minister for Coal Prahlad Joshi would join the event at Hampi, Union Minsiter of State for IT Rajeev Chandrashekar at Pattadakal and Union Minister of State Energy Bhagwant Khuba at Vijayapura.
Apart from this, Yoga Day celebrations have been organised at 75 places in the state, Bommai said.
Ministers Dr K Sudhakar, ST Somashekar, Narayana Gowda, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and other senior officers were present during review meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU