JUST IN
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact finding team to probe case
Low pressure area forms in Bay of Bengal, to intensify into cyclone: IMD
PM holds bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres in Gujarat
AIIMS introduces SOPs to streamline medical facilities for MPs; gets flak
Bengal teacher recruitment scam: SC upholds Manik Bhattacharya's arrest
Agitating TET candidates should withdraw sit-in protest: Bengal edu min
Waterlogging, power outage in parts of Bengaluru after heavy rainfall
2 dead, 10 injured after tipper truck topples in Ladakh's Sasoma-Saser La
Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan in US; plans to visit India in Jan
PM Modi to have bilateral meeting with UN chief Guterres in Gujarat
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Highway construction slows down, one-fourth target achieved till September
India to soon sign long-term deal to export oil from Namibia: Report
Business Standard

PM, UN chief Guterres launch Mission LiFE for climate-friendly behaviour

PM Modi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres launched Mission LiFE, a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change

Topics
Antonio Guterres | Narendra Modi | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Kevadia 

PM Narendra Modi with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
PM Narendra Modi with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday launched Mission LiFE, a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change.

The launch comes ahead of next month's mega UN climate meet in Egypt.

The action plan - a list of ideas on lifestyle changes that can be taken up as climate-friendly behaviour - along with the logo and tagline for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were jointly launched by Modi and Guterres.

Modi said Mission LiFE will strengthen the concept of a pro-people planet, adding it aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability.

This includes nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand), enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply), and to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Antonio Guterres

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 13:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.