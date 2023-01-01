JUST IN
Story in numbers: PMLA registrations up four-fold, higher than a decade ago
Business Standard

Protests in Assam against decision to merge 4 districts with existing ones

Protests erupted in Assam after the state cabinet approved the decision to merge four new districts with the existing undivided ones

Topics
Assam | Protest | Himanta Biswa Sarma

ANI  General News 

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

Protests erupted in Assam after the state cabinet approved the decision to merge four new districts with the existing undivided ones.

The protesters raised 'go back' slogans, and blocked the road in the districts of Biswanth and Bajali on Saturday.

"This year's last meeting of #AssamCabinet was held today in New Delhi where we took some important decisions including the merger of new districts with original undivided districts, transfer of areas from one district to another and ensuring remuneration for e-District project staff," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Saturday.

As per the official sources, Hojal will be merged with Nagaon, Biswanath with Sonitpur, Bajali with Barpeta and Tamulpur with Baksa.

One of the protesters said, ''We urged the government to withdraw the decision."

This re-emerging of districts in Assam is in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of initiating the 'delimitation' process in Assam, as per the sources.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said it has initiated the process for delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in Assam.

The process of delimitation was in pursuance of the request from the Union Ministry of Law and Justice. Delimitation falls under Section 8A of the Re Representation of the People Act, 1950.

"The Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Shri Anup Chandra Pandey and Shri Arun Goel has directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to take up the matter with State Government to issue a complete ban on creation of new administrative units w.e.f. 1st January 2023 till the completion of delimitation exercise in the State," an official statement said.

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 18:17 IST

