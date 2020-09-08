Telangana coronavirus update: 2,392 new cases; 11 deaths up toll to 906

posted 2,392 fresh



cases and 11 more deaths, taking the tally of infections to1.45 lakh in the state.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 304, followed by Rangareddy 191, Karimnagar 157 and Medchal Malkajgiri 132 districts, a government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 7.

With 11 fatalities, the toll rose to 906, it said.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.12 lakh while31,670are under treatment.

As many as60,923 samples were tested on September 7.

Cumulatively,18.27 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was49,234, it added.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.62 per cent, while it was 1.69 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in was 77.5 per cent, while it was 77.54 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home or institutional isolation was24,579.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)