Puducherry coronavirus update: UT reports 227 fresh Covid-19 cases

The COVID-19 tally in the Union
Territory of Puducherrry rose to 42,359 on Sunday with the addition of 227 new cases, the health department said.
The toll remained at 684 as no fatalities were reported.
A total of 2,416 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am and the cumulative number of specimens examined so far was 6.80 lakh, Health and Family Welfare Services Director S Mohan Kumar said in a release.
There were 1,592 active cases after the recovery of 109 patients during this period. In all 40,083 people have recovered from the disease so far in the Union Territory.
Puducherry region accounted for 160 of the cases, followed by Karaikal 63, Mahe 3 and Yanam 1, Kumar said.
Kumar said 28,163 health care personnel and 16,261 front line workers have been vaccinated so far in the Union Territory
A total of 35,774 people under the senior category (above 60 years) and those above 45 years with co-morbidities have been given the shots in the second phase of vaccination from March 1, he said.
Meanwhile, former PWD Minister A Namassivayam, who is the BJP nominee in Mannadipet for the April 6 assembly polls, tested positive for coronavirus.
Mohan Kumar said he took the test at a private hospital here and tested positive on Saturday.
He was admitted to a private corporate hospital in Chennai on Sunday, the Director said.
