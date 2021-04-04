Telangana coronavirus update: 1,321 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths reported

-
Telangana reported 1,321 fresh
COVID-19 cases, the highest single day spike so far this year, pushing the tally to over 3.12 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,717 with five more fatalities.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 320, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 144 and Rangareddy 121, a government bulletin said on Sunday providing details as of 8 pm on April 3.
The total number of cases stood at3,12,140, while 293 patients were cured, taking the total recoveries to 3,02,500.
The state has 7,923 active cases and62,973 samples were tested on Saturday.
Cumulatively, nearly 1.04 crore samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population was over 2.79 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.91 per cent, while it was 93.1 per cent in the country.
a separate release said as many as 11,82,020 people in the statehave received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 2,56,808 got their second shot also as of April 3.
