Puducherry logs 33 new coronavirus cases, one fatality takes toll to 630

Puducherry reported 33 new coronavirus cases while a 77-year man succumbed to the infection taking the toll to 630, a top Health department official said on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Puducherry reported 33 new

coronavirus cases while a 77-year man succumbed to the infection taking the toll to 630, a top Health department official said on Saturday.

Of the 33 new cases, the Puducherryregion reported 18, followed by Mahe (9), Karaikal(4) and Yanam (2), Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The fresh infections were reported at the end of the examination of 3,391 samples pushing the overall tally to 37,947.

The patient who succumbed was a 77-year old resident of neighbouringMuthialpet village, Mohan Kumar said, adding that the toll rose to 630 in the union territory.

The man had comorbidities and died of severe Covid pneumonia and ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome), the Health department Director added.

He said that the fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and 97.40 per cent respectively.

The Department of Health hasso far tested 4.70 lakh samples of which 4.27 lakh samples turned out to be negative.

As many as 26 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Saturday.

Of the overall 37,947 Covid cases, 355 were active while 36,962 patients had recovered and were discharged so far.

First Published: Sat, December 26 2020. 11:56 IST

