Puducherry reports 63 fresh Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises to 174,002

The union territory of logged 63 new cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,74,002.

The region alone accounted for 33 of the 63 infections while Karaikal added 26 and Mahe and Yanam had two each, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release on Tuesday.

The new cases were detected after the examination of 1,217 samples, he added.

The union territory had reported 48 fresh infections on Monday.

A 85-year-old woman succumbed to the infection in JIPMER, taking the death toll to 1,971.

The number of active cases stood at 502 which included 15 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 487 were in home quarantine.

As many as 88 persons recovered during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Tuesday and the overall recoveries rose to 1,71,529.

The Department of Health has so far examined 23,97,641 samples and found 20,32,074 out of them to be negative, Sriramulu said.

The test positivity rate was 5.18 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.58 per cent.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 21,83,151 vaccine doses which comprised 9,92,204 first doses, 8,42,164 second and 3,48,783 booster doses.

