Quad has come of age; its agenda makes it a force for global good: PM Modi

The Quad has come of age and its agenda covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies makes it a force for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the first summit of the coalition.
In his opening remarks, he also talked about shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
"We are united by our democratic values, and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies makes the Quad a force for global good," he said.
The virtual summit was attended by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
"I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family," Modi said.
"We will work together, closer than ever before for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said.
The prime minister said the holding of the summit shows that the Quad has come of age and it will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region.
In his remarks, Biden said there was a need to focus on generating domestic demand and driving sustainable global growth.
He also talked about having an ambitious new joint partnership that is going to boost vaccine manufacturing and strengthen vaccinations to benefit the entire Indo-Pacific region.
"We are establishing a new mechanism to enhance our cooperation and raise our mutual ambition as we address accelerating climate change," he said.
The US president also mentioned the commitment to ensure that the region is governed by international law and it is free from coercion.
"I am optimistic about our prospects," he said.
The most significant among the deliverables envisaged in the summit is a coronavirus vaccine initiative that will allow new manufacturing capacity to be added in India for exports to the Indo-Pacific region, sources said.
