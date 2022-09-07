Rajpath to be called 'Kartavya Path' now as NDMC Council passes proposal

-
-
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path'.
Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said the proposal was approved in a special meeting of the NDMC Council.
"We have approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special Council meeting today," Lekhi said.
NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said the proposal was received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
He said now the entire stretch and the area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as 'Kartavya Path'.
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 14:19 IST