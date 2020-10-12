Russia records 13,592 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now at 1.3 million

-
Russia has registered 13,592 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record-high 13,634 on Sunday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,312,310, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Monday.
"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 13,592 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 3,564 (26.2 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response centre said in a statement, specifying that the total count has reached 1,312,310.
The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,395 new positive tests were registered (down from 4,501 on Sunday). A total of 538 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 528 on Sunday) and 440 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (up from 419 on Sunday). No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.
The response centre reported 125 new coronavirus-related fatalities, down from 149 on Sunday, raising Russia's total death toll to 22,722.
As many as 3,793 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, down from 4,240 yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges to 1,024,235.
