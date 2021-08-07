Second wave effect now negligible, but need to be be cautious: Rajasthan CM

-
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the effect of the second wave of COVID-19 in Rajasthan has become "negligible" now, but people will still have to be vigilant and follow the guidelines amid rising number of cases in different countries and some states of India.
Gehlot directed that the committee of ministers constituted regarding the reopening of educational institutions in the state should take appropriate decisions in view of the pandemic situation in other states.
He said the committee should also take into account the experience of other states in reopening educational institutions.
The chief minister was reviewing the coronavirus situation and vaccination campaign in the state. In view of the pandemic situation in different countries and states, medical experts have expressed apprehension that the effect of the third wave may be seen in the coming months, he said.
All other related departments, including health, should ensure proper arrangements to deal with any situation, the chief minister said.
He said the work of vaccination is being conducted in the state with full enthusiasm. The health department should continue to vaccinate as many people as possible, Gehlot said.
Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said the number of coronavirus patients under treatment in the state has come down to 233 and the weekly positivity rate has come down to 0.07 per cent.
He said there is not a single COVID-19 case in 14 districts of the state.
In the state, 52 per cent people above the age of 18 years have received the first dose of vaccine and 16 per cent have received both the doses, the chief minister said.
