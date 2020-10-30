Significant improvement in Delhi's air quality likely in next 2 days: SAFAR

-
ALSO READ
Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category, AIQ recorded at 254
Delhi air quality continues to be 'very poor', likely to improve on Oct 26
Delhi's pollution levels worsen, air quality still in 'poor' category
Farm fires contributed 23% in Delhi pollution on Tuesday, max so far: SAFAR
Visibility reduces as air quality turns 'severe' in parts of Delhi
-
A significant improvement is likely in the national capital's air quality over the next two days, a central government air quality monitoring agency said onFriday.
The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said that the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution was 19 per cent on Friday.
It was 36 per cent on Thursday, the maximum so far this season, 18 per cent on Wednesday, 23 per cent on Tuesday, 16 per cent on Monday, 19 per cent on Sunday and nine per cent on Saturday.
The number of farm fires in neighbouring states dropped from 2,912 on Wednesday the highest so far this season to 1,143 on Thursday.
Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) has improved marginally as predicted and remains in the high end of the very poor category, it said.
The wind speed is expected to pick up and the improved ventilation is likely to influence air quality positively, SAFAR said.
A significant improvement is predicted by November 1 and the air quality is likely to slip back into the poor category, it said.
Delhi's air quality entered the severe category for a brief period on Thursday, for the first time since January, as calm winds and low temperature allowed accumulation of pollutants amid a spike in farm fires.
On Friday morning, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the very poor category.
The city recorded an AQI of 381 at noon. The 24-hour average AQI was 395 on Thursday.It was 297 on Wednesday, 312 on Tuesday, 353 on Monday, and 349 on Sunday.
Several monitoring stations, including at Shadipur (417), Patparganj (406), Bawana (447) and Mundka (427), recorded air quality in the severe category.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate',201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU