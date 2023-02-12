JUST IN
Noida emerges as UP's most favoured investment destination at GIS
Micro quakes are preventing large-scale event in India, say experts
No power can become hurdle between UP and development, says Piyush Goyal
PM Modi inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa
Over 180k villages ODF+, govt hoping to double it this year: Official
UP govt's new warehousing, logistics policy will encourage pvt sector: MoS
Protest against DDA demolition continues for 3rd day in Delhi's Mehrauli
Avg monthly rents for 1,000 sq ft 2BHK flats rise up to 23% in top 7 cities
Service to poor, marginalised is first yajna for our country: PM Modi
WhatsApp may soon let users send images in original quality on Desktop beta
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rajnath arrives in Bengaluru to attend Aero India 2023 inauguration event
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sisodia nods for project to lay 34-km sewer line in 39 Najafgarh colonies

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday approved a project to lay a 34-kilometre-long sewer line in 39 unauthorised colonies of Najafgarh, a statement said

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy CM & Education Minister Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM & Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday approved a project to lay a 34-kilometre-long sewer line in 39 unauthorised colonies of Najafgarh, a statement said.

The Rs 41-crore project will benefit 55,000 people in these unauthorised colonies, he said in the statement.

Free sewerage connections will be provided to 1,607 households in Najafgarh under the Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojana, Sisodia added.

He also instructed Delhi Jal Board officials to complete the work within the stipulated time.

There are 1,799 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Of these, 725 have been connected to the sewerage network while work is underway in 573 others.

Sewage from unauthorised colonies not connected to the sewerage network flows directly into the Yamuna.

The Delhi government has promised to clean the Yamuna to bathing standards by February 2025.

The river can be considered fit for bathing if biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) -- the amount of oxygen required for microbial metabolism of organic compounds in waters -- is less than 3 milligrams per litre and dissolved oxygen is greater than 5 milligrams per litre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manish Sisodia

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 17:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU