Society needs to change perception towards vocational courses: Sisodia

-
ALSO READ
Delhi schools to remain closed till further orders: Manish Sisodia
Online education not a substitute for school learning: Manish Sisodia
Sisodia directs DDC to carry out study to improve Delhi govt's revenue
1,000 PE teachers in Delhi schools to undergo 'physical literacy' training
Delhi Dy CM Sisodia tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
-
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said it was necessary to change the attitude of society towards vocational courses as they provide "excellent employment and business opportunities".
He was addressing the students of Delhi government schools at a felicitation event for excelling in Class 12 boards with vocational subjects.
"Once vocational subjects in schools open the way to university degrees, the importance of these subjects will increase significantly. This change in the perception will greatly benefit the students," Sisodia said.
At the meeting, students, parents, and teachers also shared their views and feedback on vocational studies, its future in terms of employability, skill development, and the way forward.
"In the coming years, with the Skills and Entrepreneurship University, we hope to create an environment in Delhi where vocational courses and studies are not considered as secondary areas of study.
"The objective of the university is to make vocational courses practical, respectable and employment-oriented. The suggestions of all the students, teachers and parents will be very useful in helping us design the courses we can offer at the university," Sisodia said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU