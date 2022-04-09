SP chief Akhilesh Yadav lashes out at Centre over rising fuel prices

(SP) chief hit out at the BJP-led Centre on Saturday over the rising in the country.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said, "When there is no control of the government over the spiralling prices of fuel nor any management and regulation, and if everything is market-driven, then what is the ministry of petrol, diesel and gas for? It should immediately be dissolved."



The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said the inflation created by the Bharatiya Janata Party (Bhajpai-mehngai) is depriving people of fuel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)