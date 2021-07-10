Sputnik to be administered at Gurugram's govt vaccination centre from today

-
ALSO READ
Sputnik V approved, India to soon have more Covid vaccines: Things to know
Russia warn Alexei Navalny supporters not to attend Sunday protests
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking federal agencies
US calls on Russia to release protesters, condemns use of 'harsh tactics'
Sputnik V Covid vaccine roll out delayed for some days in Delhi: Official
-
The Gurugram health department will start administering the Russian-made vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V, from Saturday (July 10) at the government polyclinic sector-31 without any charge, officials said on Friday.
With this initiative, the Gurugram district will be among the first ones across Haryana, where the Russian-made vaccine will be administered at government facilities.
Officials said the health department has made the necessary arrangements for administering Sputnik V.
The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gurugram, Virender Yadav, said that the vaccination drive will be stated at 12.00 at the government polyclinic sector-31 and 50 doses will be available on the first day.
The vaccine will be administered free of cost on a first-come-first-serve basis. The second dose of the jab will be given after 21 days".
Yadav informed that the health department has made all the necessary arrangements for the storage of Sputnik V.
"We have placed deep freezers to maintain the temperature required Sputnik V at the Polyclinic in Sector 31, Civil Hospital in Sector 10, Wazirabad Community Health Centre, and the sub-divisional government hospitals in Sohna and Pataudi which was provided by the district administration," Yadav told IANS.
Meanwhile, Out of the total 15,35,573 doses administered to the people in Gurugram, 14,248 doses were given on Friday.
--IANS
str/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU