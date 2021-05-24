States to receive 4.8 mn Covid vaccine doses in next three days: Centre

More than 1.80 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and they will receive over 48 lakh doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 23, including wastages is 20,00,08,875 doses the ministry said.

"More than 1.80 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,80,43,015) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

"Furthermore, more than 48 lakh (48,00,650) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days," it stated.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In addition, it has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs.

