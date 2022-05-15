Take responsibility for security of Kashmiri Pandits: Rahul to PM

-
ALSO READ
Going beyond 'The Kashmir Files' to gauge rehab work for state's migrants
Displaced Kashmiri pandits to be able to return: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
ICHRRF officially recognises the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide, 1989-1991
Displaced Kashmiri pandits will be able to return to valley soon: RSS chief
Kashmiri Pandits must get minority status in Kashmir: Sushil Modi
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee by terrorists, saying speaking about a movie is more important to him than speaking on the "genocide of Kashmiri Pandits".
Rahul Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.
Tagging a video of the slain government official's wife to his tweet, Gandhi urged the prime minister to take responsibility for the security and bring peace to Kashmir.
"It is more important for the prime minister to speak on a film than on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits," Gandhi said in an apparent reference to 'The Kashmir Files' movie.
Terror is at its peak in Kashmir today due to the policies of the BJP, the former Congress chief alleged.
"Mr Prime Minister, take responsibility for security and try to bring peace," Gandhi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU