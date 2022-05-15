IMD warns Kerala, Lakshadweep of heavy rainfall for next four days

-
ALSO READ
IMD predicts enhanced rainfall over east, central India till Jan 14
Normal to above normal rainfall for southwest monsoon: SASCOF forecast
India's November rainfall highest for a month in five years, says IMD
Southwest monsoon over entire country expected to be 'normal' in 2022: IMD
Monsoon set to arrive early in Kerala by May 27, help India's crop sowing
-
In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Kerala and Administrator of UT Lakshadweep, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned of heavy to extremely heavy precipitation over Kerala and Lakshadweep during the next four days.
"Due to strong westerly wind flow from Arabian Sea to South Peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, widespread rainfall is expected for five days starting today over Kerala & Lakshadweep," K. Santhosh, Head of the Meteorological Centre at Thiruvananthapuram said.
In IMD parlance, Heavy rainfall is 7-11 cms in 24 hours; Very Heavy is when it rains 12-20 cms in 24 hours while Extremely Heavy is when the rainfall is more than 20 cms in 24 hours.
Heavy rainfall to Very Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on Sunday and Monday and Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on May 17 and 18.
Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on May 15 and 16. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on May 17 and 18 and over Lakshadweep till May 18.
Fishermen warning for squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph have been issued for Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala Coast and Lakshadweep area for May 15 and 16.
"Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above said sea areas during the period," an IMD scientist warned.
--IANS
niv/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU