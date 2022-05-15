IMD warns Kerala, Lakshadweep of heavy rainfall for next four days

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, and Administrator of UT Lakshadweep, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned of heavy to extremely heavy precipitation over and during the next four days.

"Due to strong westerly wind flow from Arabian Sea to South Peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, widespread rainfall is expected for five days starting today over & Lakshadweep," K. Santhosh, Head of the Meteorological Centre at Thiruvananthapuram said.

In IMD parlance, Heavy rainfall is 7-11 cms in 24 hours; Very Heavy is when it rains 12-20 cms in 24 hours while Extremely Heavy is when the rainfall is more than 20 cms in 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall to Very Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on Sunday and Monday and Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on May 17 and 18.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on May 15 and 16. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on May 17 and 18 and over till May 18.

Fishermen warning for squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph have been issued for Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala Coast and area for May 15 and 16.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above said sea areas during the period," an IMD scientist warned.

