Tamil Nadu CM Stalin extends coronavirus lockdown for one more week

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu announces 'total lockdown' from May 10 to 24 to beat Covid-19
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
DMK President Stalin files nomination from Kolathur in Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin's wife, son campaign for DMK ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced the extension of lockdown by another week till June 14 with some relaxations.
The current lockdown comes to an end on June 7.
In a statement issued here Stalin said the existing permissible activity will be allowed.
He said considering the high rate of Covid-19 infection in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai, some essential services subject to the following restrictions are allowed from June 7 onwards.
-Standalone provisions/vegetable/fruits/fish/meat shops to function between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m;
-Vegetable/flower/fruits vendors on pavement can function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m;
-Fish markets and slaughter houses will be allowed to function only for wholesales;
-Government offices can function with 30 per cent staff strength;
-Only 50 tokens will be issued at sub-registrar offices;
-Only 50 per cent workers are allowed in match box factories.
In the case of other districts apart from the above the following services are allowed with relaxations:
-Private housekeeping services will be allowed with e-pass;
-Electricians, plumbers, carpenters, motor technicians and other self employed persons will be allowed to function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. with e-pass;
-Shops selling electrical goods, hardware, automobile components, book, stationery items, automobile service stations (not sales showrooms) can function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m;
-Cycle and two wheeler mechanic shops can function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m;
-Taxis with three passengers other than driver and autorickshaws with two passengers can ply with e-pass.
For those travelling to hill stations can do with e-pass from the District Collectors.
Export units and units supplying raw materials for export units located in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Erode, Namakkal and Trichy can function for supply of samples with 10 per cent staff strength.
--IANS
vj/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU