Tamil Nadu focusing on manufacturing and services sectors: Stalin

-
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said the state is focusing on developing manufacturing and the service sector to be in the forefront.
Speaking at the event Conclave on Industry 4.0 organised by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO), Stalin said: "Some consider focusing on the services sector will give big growth than focusing on the manufacturing sector."
However, as far as the state is concerned, it should be at the forefront both in the manufacturing and services sectors, and only then the inclusive Dravida Model of Growth could be achieved, Stalin said.
Unveiling the Tamil Nadu Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy 2022, Stalin also inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Smart and Advance Manufacturing (TANSAM) and Tamil Nadu Advanced Manufacturing Centre of Excellence (TAMCOE).
The TANSAM set up by TIDCO and Siemens at an outlay of Rs 251.54 crore is first of its kind in the country and will cater to sectors like aerospace, electric vehicle (EV), marine, green energy, biotech, industrial automation, robotics and others.
The TANCOE set up by TIDCO and GE Aviation at an outlay of Rs 141 crore will enable research and prototype making using additive manufacturing technology, the government said.
In addition, TIDCO signed an agreement with Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi and DE Drone for setting up training centres for drone pilots in Coimbatore and Madurai.
The TIDCO also inked a memorandum with GTN to set up a common testing facility for surface coating, heat treatment for aerospace and defence units.
--IANS
vj/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 14:46 IST
