Tamil Nadu logs 2,817 fresh Coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

on Thursday reported



2,817 fresh cases with the state capital's daily COVID-19 count crossing 1,000 besides 19 more fatalities, taking the caseload to 8,89,490 and the toll to 12,738.

The number of active cases as on date went up to 17,043.

About 1,634 people were discharged following treatment today and the cumulative figure of recoveries stood at 8,59,709.

Chennai accounted for 1,083 new cases while six people died in the metro, according to a health bulletin here.

Chennai'soverall COVID-19 case tally is 2,50,000, with the active cases remaining at 6,695.

With 589 people discharged in Chennai today, the total recoveries stood at 2,39,056 while the toll at 4,249.

Of the 19 deaths,16 were due to comorbidities.

Next to Chennai, Coimbatore reported 280 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 258, Thiruvallur, 158 and Thanjavur 113.

Barring Perambalur, which reported one fresh case and Dharmapuri two new cases, the remaining districts reported cases in double digits.

