Tata Trusts hands over 4 Covid-19 treatment centres to UP, Maharashtra

on Monday said it has upgraded four government hospital buildings in Uttar Pradesh and into COVID-19 treatment centres and handed them over to the state governments.

The treatment centres in are in Sangli with 50 beds and Buldhana (104 beds). The centres in Uttar Pradesh are located at Gautam Buddha Nagar (168 beds) and Gonda (124 beds), said in a statement.

The facilities, including in-patient and out-patient wings, are permanent and supplement existing health care infrastructure in these locations, it added.

The treatment centres in Uttar Pradesh are in collaboration with a partner organisation, said.

Each hospital is armed with critical care capabilities, minor operation theatres, basic pathology, radiology, facilities for dialysis as well as blood storage, and telemedicine units,it added.

The construction was done by Tata Projects Ltd, the design aspect was handled by Edifice Consultants Pvt Ltd, and the equipment have been sourced from leading manufacturers, the statement said.

This is part of Tata Trusts' four-pronged approach to support India in tackling the pandemic, as declared by Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan N Tata in March that, "urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face".

