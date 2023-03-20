JUST IN
Domestic airlines carry 2.46 cr passenger in Jan-Feb, log 74% annual growth
Your phone may carry bacteria found in human, animal faecal matter: Study
JDA conducts anti-encroachment drive to free land valued at Rs 200 cr
Don't use antibiotics in Covid till bacterial infection suspected: Govt
Supreme Court directs market regulator to refund Rs 3 bn to NSE
Wind energy generation can surge 4-5 times on policy tailwinds: Report
Delhi govt tables Eco Survey, per capita income grew by 14.18% in 2022-23
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh, his uncle and driver surrender in Jalandhar
Delhi government presents outcome budget; here are some key takeaways
Assam to discuss security for 4 Amritpal aides lodged in Dibrugarh jail
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Domestic airlines carry 2.46 cr passenger in Jan-Feb, log 74% annual growth
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tax demands of Rs 13,566 cr raised in 4 fiscals under black money law: Govt

In the four fiscals starting 2018-19, a total of 349 assessment orders were passed and a demand totalling Rs 13,566 was raised

Topics
tax | Income Tax department | Black money law

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
Photo: Shutterstock

The income tax department raised tax demands amounting to Rs 13,566 crore during the last four financial years under the black money law to deal with undisclosed foreign income and assets, the government told Parliament on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed that 183 assessment orders were passed in 2021-22 and a demand of Rs 5,350 crore was raised under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

In the four fiscals starting 2018-19, a total of 349 assessment orders were passed and a demand totalling Rs 13,566 was raised.

The minister also informed that 648 disclosures involving undisclosed foreign assets worth Rs 4,164 crore were made during three months of a one-time compliance window, which closed on September 30, 2015, under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

The amount collected by way of tax and penalty in such cases was about Rs 2,476 crore.

Chaudhary further said whenever any instance of unaccounted/black money comes to its notice, the income tax department takes appropriate actions as per the provisions of the Income- tax Act, 1961.

Such actions include conducting searches and surveys, assessment of income, levy of tax, imposition of penalty, and launching of prosecution, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on tax

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 17:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU