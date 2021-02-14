Telangana adds 146 new coronavirus cases; active cases remain low

-

Recoveries continued to eclipse new COVID-19 cases in Telangana as the tally of positive cases rose marginally to over 2.96 lakh while two deaths took the toll to 1,616, the state government said on Sunday.
As many as 177 people were cured of the disease against 146 fresh cases as of 8 pm on Saturday.
The maximum of 29 fresh cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by Rangareddy district with 11, a government bulletin said.
The total number of cases in the state stood at 2,96,574 while recoveries were 2,93,210 and 1,748 patients were under treatment at different hospitals.
With the testing of 26,274 samples on Saturday, the cumulative number of specimens examined so far rose to 82.95 lakh.
The samples tested per million population was over 2.22 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate was 98.86 per cent against the national average of 97.3 per cent.
