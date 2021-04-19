JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Tech firms reach out to employees as Covid-19 cases rise in India
Business Standard

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao tests positive for coronavirus

The state is seeing a spike in cases mirroring the trend across the country

Topics
k chandrasekhar rao | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 an official release from Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Monday.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19.

He has mild symptoms.

He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse.

A team of doctors is monitoring his health," Somesh Kumar said in a release.

On April 14, the Chief Minister had addressed a massive election rally at Halia in Nalgonda District, about 140 km from here for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, which went for the polls on April 17.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, April 19 2021. 20:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU