Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao tests positive for coronavirus

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 an official release from Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Monday.
"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19.
He has mild symptoms.
He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse.
A team of doctors is monitoring his health," Somesh Kumar said in a release.
On April 14, the Chief Minister had addressed a massive election rally at Halia in Nalgonda District, about 140 km from here for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, which went for the polls on April 17.
