Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao tests positive for coronavirus

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 an official release from Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Monday.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19.

He has mild symptoms.

He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse.

A team of doctors is monitoring his health," Somesh Kumar said in a release.

On April 14, the Chief Minister had addressed a massive election rally at Halia in Nalgonda District, about 140 km from here for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, which went for the polls on April 17.