Telangana coronavirus update: 577 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths

on Friday reported



577 new COVID-19cases,taking the tally to over 6.48 lakh, while the stood at 3,819 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number ofcaseswith 79 followed by Karimnagar-66, a state government bulletin said.

Activecaseswere at8674.

The total number ofcases stood at6,48,388, while with645people being cured, the total recoveries rose to6,35,895.

Over 1.11 lakh samples were tested today and cumulatively, over 2.26 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 6.08 lakh, the bulletin said.

Thecasefatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.07 per cent, respectively.

