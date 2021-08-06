Coronavirus: Delhi govt likely to undertake advanced sero survey

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
-
The Delhi government is likely to undertake an advanced sero survey to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 variants and identify susceptible pool among the residents of the city, according to discussions held during a DDMA meeting on Friday, officials said.
The meeting to review the Covid situation in the city was attended by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others.
It was suggested that in view of the "comfortable situation" due to a drop in new Covid cases, an advanced sero survey should be undertaken, officials present in the meeting said.
"The survey will take into account extended epidemiological dimensions so as to identify susceptible pool and augment the genome sequencing efforts with an aim of prioritising vaccination," they said
The health department has been instructed in this regard, said an official.
"The health department was advised to take all necessary steps relating to preparedness for any probable surge of infections in terms of augmenting hospital infrastructure and ensuring adequate availability of oxygen and drugs, besides ensuring timely conduct of sero survey," Baijal tweeted after the meeting
It was also decided to undertake aggressive and targeted surveillance and testing in areas, locations and specific activities to ascertain and address any trends of concern as the next wave of Coronavirus is being anticipated, he said.
In the discussions during the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting, the experts emphasised on continued vigil and caution.
"They suggested that all steps relating to preparedness for any probable surge of infections, in terms of hospital infrastructure and oxygen and medicine availability, should be put in place and operationalised by the end of August," officials said.
The issue of opening of schools and educational institutions was also deliberated upon in detail and it was decided to set up a committee to finalise a plan including standard operating procedure for it, they said.
The need for continuing the test, treat and track strategy and constant vigil and strict enforcement on Covid-appropriate behaviour was also adviced in the meeting.
The Lt Governor also stressed on vaccinating people from the vulnerable sections of society.
"After detailed discussions and deliberations it was decided to continue with the test, track and treat strategy along with strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour and continued efforts towards vaccination with special focus on the vulnerable population," Baijal tweeted.
The meeting was also attended by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, V K Paul from NITI Aayog, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and top health experts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU