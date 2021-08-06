Coronavirus: Delhi govt likely to undertake advanced sero survey

The Delhi government is likely to undertake an advanced sero survey to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 variants and identify susceptible pool among the residents of the city, according to discussions held during a DDMA meeting on Friday, officials said.

The meeting to review the Covid situation in the city was attended by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others.

It was suggested that in view of the "comfortable situation" due to a drop in new Covid cases, an advanced sero survey should be undertaken, officials present in the meeting said.

"The survey will take into account extended epidemiological dimensions so as to identify susceptible pool and augment the genome sequencing efforts with an aim of prioritising vaccination," they said



The health department has been instructed in this regard, said an official.

"The health department was advised to take all necessary steps relating to preparedness for any probable surge of infections in terms of augmenting hospital infrastructure and ensuring adequate availability of oxygen and drugs, besides ensuring timely conduct of sero survey," Baijal tweeted after the meeting



It was also decided to undertake aggressive and targeted surveillance and testing in areas, locations and specific activities to ascertain and address any trends of concern as the next wave of is being anticipated, he said.

In the discussions during the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting, the experts emphasised on continued vigil and caution.

"They suggested that all steps relating to preparedness for any probable surge of infections, in terms of hospital infrastructure and oxygen and medicine availability, should be put in place and operationalised by the end of August," officials said.

The issue of opening of schools and educational institutions was also deliberated upon in detail and it was decided to set up a committee to finalise a plan including standard operating procedure for it, they said.

The need for continuing the test, treat and track strategy and constant vigil and strict enforcement on Covid-appropriate behaviour was also adviced in the meeting.

The Lt Governor also stressed on vaccinating people from the vulnerable sections of society.

"After detailed discussions and deliberations it was decided to continue with the test, track and treat strategy along with strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour and continued efforts towards vaccination with special focus on the vulnerable population," Baijal tweeted.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, V K Paul from NITI Aayog, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and top health experts.

