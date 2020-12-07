Telangana logs 517 new Covid-19 cases, 2 fatalities push toll to 1,474

-
: Telangana reported 517 fresh
COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to nearly 2.74 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,474, the state government said on Monday.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 102, followed by Rangareddy (57) and Medchal Malkajgiri (36), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 6.
As many as7,778 patients are under treatment and 33,098 samples were tested on Sunday.
Cumulatively, over 58.12 lakh samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population was over 1.56 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.62 per cent, while it was 94.4 per cent in the country.
